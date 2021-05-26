ICC Men's ODI Rankings: Mehidy Hasan On Top Jasprit Bumrah Slips

After two match-winning performances against Sri Lanka in the ongoing home series in Dhaka, Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz rose three places to a career-high No. 2 in the ICC ODI Ranking. Mehidy is the third Bangladeshi bowler to be placed among the top two in the ICC One-Day International Rankings.

Trent Boult continues to be the best ODI bowler. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has slipped to fifth place after missing the limited-overs series against England earlier this year.

In the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Mehidy was Bangladesh's wrecker-in-chief. He took 4 for 30 in Bangladesh's first ODI win and 3 for 28 in the second ODI triumph on Tuesday. Mehidy has been striking at regular intervals, and his ability to bowl with the new ball has been important in their success.

⬆️ Mehidy Hasan Miraz climbs to No.2

⬆️ Mustafizur Rahman breaks into top 10



Huge gains for Bangladesh bowlers in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings 👏 pic.twitter.com/nr1PGH0ukT — ICC (@ICC) May 26, 2021

In the batting rankings, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retained their positions. Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, continues to lead the batting rankings.