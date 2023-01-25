ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer Of The Year 2022 Goes To...

Suryakumar Yadav, the star Indian hitter, was awarded the ICC T20I men's cricketer of the year on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav had a fantastic year with the bat, breaking several records and creating a new standard in T20I.

Suryakumar became only the second hitter in calendar history to score more than 1,000 runs, and finished 2022 as the leading run-getter, with 1164 runs scored at a ludicrous strike rate of 187.43. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 68 sixes throughout the year, easily the highest in a single year in the format's history. Throughout the year, Suryakumar Yadav was his team's main hitter, blasting two hundred and nine half-centuries.

" From 31/3 in a run chase of 216, Yadav lifted India with his outrageous stroke-making, giving the visitors a chance at chasing down the target. His dismissal ended India's hopes of a famous victory, but he put the team within touching distance of what would have been an incredible win," ICC said in a statement

Presenting the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 👀#ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2023

Also Read: Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza – Rohan Bopanna Into Finals