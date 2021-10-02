ICC Inks Pact With Nium

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced today that it has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with Nium, a leading global financial technology (FinTech) infrastructure company. Nium provides banks and businesses with access to a suite of fintech infrastructure services through one API. This partnership includes involvement and integration in three global ICC events through to the end of 2023 such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be hosted in India.

As an official partner of the ICC, Nium will promote its association across broadcast and digital platforms, as well as execute unique fan and client activations at these ICC events. This partnership will enable Nium to engage the global cricket-loving business fanbase with innovative campaigns that highlight the power of fintech in helping make the global money movement faster, safer, and easier.

Speaking on the association, Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said: “We are excited to have Nium join us as an official partner, beginning with the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held here in the UAE & Oman. This relationship will allow Nium to use the backdrop of cricket to promote its role as a pioneer in fintech innovation to its clients and prospects, worldwide. We look forward to working with Nium on developing bespoke campaigns that we believe in time will have a positive impact on our game and how we engage with fans.”

Speaking on this strategic partnership, Prajit Nanu, Co-Founder and CEO, Nium said, “We are beyond excited to join forces with the ICC as a unique B2B commercial partner. Cricket’s appeal transcends countries, currencies, and cultures. For years, Nium has been the behind-the-scenes fintech infrastructure powering some of the most recognized brands in the world. This partnership allows us to showcase our fintech innovations on a global stage, and to engage cricket-loving technologists in the development of new programs to advance the global game experience.”

Nasser Hussain on the ICC-Nium partnership