ICC Hints at 9-Player Cricket Team for Women's ODI World Cup 2022

The Women's World Cup 2022 will be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3. The first match is between New Zealand and West Indies at Mount Maunganui.

The ICC is scheduling everything perfectly to run the World Cup matches smoothly. If COVID-19 cases arise in the teams, the ICC intends to play the matches with nine players in a team rather than postponing or cancelling them.

The International Cricket Council head of events, Chris Tetley, quoted saying to ESPNcricinfo that "As an exception for this scenario, we would allow a team to field nine players if required. And if their management staff had substitutes, we would let two substitutes play – non-batting and non-bowling – to allow a game to go on, Tetley stated.

Also Read: IPL 2022 Schedule and Venue List

"We'll be asking teams to be as flexible as possible, and we'll be as flexible as possible if the need arises to meet our goal, which is to get the games on," he continued.