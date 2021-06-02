ICC To Expand WorldCup To 14 Teams

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday that the men's ODI Cricket World Cup will be expanded to 14 teams for the 2027 and 2031 editions. The ICC also announced that the men's T20 World Cup will be expanded to 20 teams and held every two years from 2024 to 2030, ICC stated in a press release.

The ICC also announced the comeback of the Champions Trophy event, which will take place between 2025 and 2029 and feature eight teams. Only ten nations competed in the 2019 World Cup, which was won by hosts England.

The ICC Board of Directors approved the schedule of ICC events for the years 2024-2031, including the expansion of both the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, as well as the reintroduction of the Men's Champions Trophy.

In 2027 and 2031, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will increase to 14 teams and 54 matches, while the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will expand to 20 teams and 55 matches in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030. In 2025 and 2029, an eight-team Champions Trophy will be held.

In 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031, the ICC World Test Championship Finals will be held. The ICC Women's event calendar has already been finalized, with the extension of both the Cricket World Cup and the T20 World Cup demonstrating the ICC's long-term commitment to the development of the women's game.