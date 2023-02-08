ICC Confirms World Test Championship Final Match Date

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the ICC World Test Championship Final will be held at the Oval beginning on June 7. While the final teams have yet to be announced, the game is set to be a nail-biter. ICC World Test Championship final match will take place from 7 to 11 June at The Oval in London, with a reserve day added (12 June). In the inaugural edition, New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the final in Southampton in 2021.

WTC points table:

Australia leads the lead the table with a percentage of 75.56, followed by India with 58.93. Sri Lanka (53.33%) and South Africa (48.72%), which are in third and fourth place, are also in with a chance.

Remaining ICC WTC fixtures:

India vs Australia (February 9 to March 13)

South Africa vs West Indies (February 28 to March 12)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (March 9 to March 21)

