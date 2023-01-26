ICC Awards: Suryakumar Yadav Shares Heartfelt Message After Awarded As ICC T20I Cricketer Of The Year

ICC Awards: Suryakumar Yadav was overjoyed to be awarded the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year award for 2022 on Wednesday (January 25). Surya was the obvious choice for the award following a stunning display of batting in the game's shortest format in 2022. He scored 1164 runs at an average of over 46 and a strike rate in the 180s. After receiving the prize, SKY shared a video on his social media thanking fans and his loved ones for their continued support.

"I just wanted to express a huge thank you to everyone here. It's an incredible feeling. This award is for everyone who has helped me along the way. My coaches, family, friends, teammates, and all of you are my motivators. I'm looking forward to this year and all that we can accomplish together. "Guys, toh milte hai maidan pe," Suryakumar stated in a video broadcast on Twitter.

Suryakumar is now the world's No. 1 hitter in Twenty20 internationals. His favourite was undoubtedly the Nottingham one, where he hammered 117 off only 55 balls and nearly single-handedly led India to victory from a vulnerable position in a difficult chase.

