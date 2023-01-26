ICC Awards: Renuka Singh Crowned As Emerging Women's Cricketer Of The Year 2022

ICC Awards 2022: Indian bowler Renuka Singh was named Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022 on Wednesday. After Jhulan Goswami declared her retirement, she has been leading India's pace attack. In 2022, the right-arm picked 40 wickets in 29 matches in two white-ball forms

Renuka was at her best during the 2022 Commonwealth Games, picking up four wickets in a four-over stint against Australia in the opening match. She dismissed Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, and Tahlia McGrath.

Renuka Singh's performance in 2022:

18 ODI wickets at 14.88, economy 4.62

22 T20I wickets at 23.95, economy 6.50

"Renuka sent waves through the Commonwealth Games field early in cricket’s return, claiming four wickets matched up with the game’s best top order in a stunning outing against Australia. The swing bowler claimed Alyssa Healy with an outside edge to Deepti Sharma at slip, before a false cut shot from Meg Lanning had the Australia captain caught at point. A nip-backer claimed Beth Mooney who chopped on, before Tahlia McGrath was beaten with a hooping in-swinger," said ICC in the statement.

India's newest fast bowling sensation is the recipient of the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year award 🌟



More 👉 https://t.co/FOU5WGwMPy pic.twitter.com/kLG3HKwYQJ — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2023

Also Read: Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction Date and Purse Value