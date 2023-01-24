ICC Awards 2022: Men’s and Women’s T20I Team Of The Year Revealed

ICC Awards 2022: Former India captain Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav were named to the ICC'Men's T20I team of 2022' on Monday. The ICC also revealed the Women's Team of 2022, which includes four Indians: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, and Renuka Singh.

The 11-man squad is captained by World Cup winner Jos Buttler and includes runners-up Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan as the opener and Haris Rauf as one of two pace spearheads.

Kohli returned to form in 2022 and dominated the Asia Cup, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 276 runs in five games. He also ended a nearly three-year century drought with a superb century against Afghanistan.

Smriti Mandhana, India's batting sensation, had a fantastic year with the bat, accumulating 594 runs at an average of 33.00 and a strike rate of 133.48. She hit five half-centuries in 21 innings this year, including one in the Women's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka last October.

ICC Men's T20I team 2022:

Jos Buttler (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Haris Rauf, Josh Little.

ICC Women’s T20I team 2022:

Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine (C), Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nida Dar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh.

Also Read: IN PICS: Glimpses of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding