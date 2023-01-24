ICC Announce Men’s and Women’s ODI Team Of The Year 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the men's ODI team of the Year 2022 and the women's ODI team of the year 2022 on Tuesday.

Two Indian players- Shreyas Iyer and Mohammad Siraj in the men's ODI team while, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Renuka Singh are named in the ICC women's ODI team of the year 2022.

The squad is led by Pakistan's Babar Azam and includes two Indians, two New Zealanders, two West Indians, two Australians, one Zimbabwean, one Pakistani, and one Bangladeshi. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the ODI team.

The ICC Team of the Year honours eleven outstanding athletes who have excelled in all elements of the game this year, from batting to bowling to overall performance.

ICC men's ODI team of the year:

Babar Azam (C), Travis Head, Shai Hope, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham (WK), Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Siraj, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa.

ICC women's ODI of the year:

Alyssa Healy (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt, Nat Sciver, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Renuka Singh, Shabnim Ismail.

