I Love You…So Proud Of You: Ritika Sajdeh Pens Emotional Post For Rohit Sharma

India's skipper, Rohit Sharma pulled off a stunning comeback victory over Bangladesh in the second One-Day International (ODI) at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

During the first innings Rohit Sharma suffered a thumb injury while fielding and did not return to the field after that, nor did he step out to begin India's innings in the chase. With India needing 64 runs from 44 balls, Sharma hit an unbeaten 51 off 28, including five sixes and three boundaries. The Men in Blue, however, fell six runs short of the target as Bangladesh won the series.

Ritika posted a screenshot of her husband coming out to bat on Instagram and wrote " I love you and I'm so proud of the man you are. To go out like that and do that"

The valiant effort was in vain, as India lost the second One-Day International to Bangladesh by five runs. However, throughout his unbeaten 51 off 28 deliveries, which included three fours and five sixes, Rohit's willingness to step up for the country was praised on social media.

