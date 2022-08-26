I Know Where My Game Stands, Says Virat Kohli to Critics

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is one of the key players to watch out for when the Men in Blue hit the field in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan on August 28, 2022, in Dubai. Kohli will be back to international matches after missing the West Indies series.

However, Virat Kohli is set to become only the second cricketer to play 100 or more matches in all three formats of the game at the Asia Cup.

Ahead of Asia Cup, speaking to Star Sports, Virat Kohli said " I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me. I want to learn from it and I want to understand what are the core values that I have as a sportsperson and as a human being.

"As long as I'm ticking those boxes, I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me. Whatever I have experienced in this phase or in the past, as well one thing that I can vouch for is that I have never valued myself more as a person," concluded Kohli."