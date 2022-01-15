I Have Done My Job As Test Captain With Absolute Honesty, Says Kohli

Virat Kohli announced on his social media account that he stepped down as India's Test Captain on Saturday. The decision comes a day after India's 1-2 loss to South Africa in the three-match Test series.

"It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now," wrote Kohli.

"I want to thank BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation," he added

Meanwhile, BCCI congratulated former Team India captain Virat kohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins.