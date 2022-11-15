I Decided To Call Time On My IPL Career: Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League. Pollard joined the Mumbai Indians in 2010 and has become one of the finest players of this age, winning 5 IPL and 2 Champions League championships with the team.

Pollard opted to leave the cash-rich competition as he does not want to play them as opponents. Pollard has been named batting coach for the Mumbai Indians for the next season. For many years, the Windies all-rounder was a member of the leadership group.

“It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. ‘Once an MI always an MI’," wrote Kieron Pollard

"This is not an emotional goodbye to MI however as I have agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with MI Emirates. This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching," added Kieron Pollard



In the Indian Premier League Kieron Pollard has played 171 innings and scored 3412 runs including 16 fifties with an average of 28.67

