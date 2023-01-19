Hyderabad: Virat Kohli Spotted at Manikonda Gym for Ad Shoot

Former Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at Manikonda, Hyderabad, for an advertisement shoot at Haiky Gym at Green Living Apartment. A huge number of Kohli fans gathered at Haiky Gym to see Virat Kohli. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, and Yuzvendra Chahal met Jr NTR and the pictures also went viral.

It is known that the Indian Cricket Team is in Hyderabad for the 1st ODI match against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. India won the match by 12 runs. Kohli just scored 8 runs in this match.

Shubman Gill, the young opener, smashed a magnificent double century. Gill made 208 runs off 143 balls, hitting 19 fours and nine sixes. The second ODI between the two sides will be played on January 21 in Raipur.

Watch the video here:

Hyderabad fans go crazy as Virat Kohli steps out his car in Manikonda#Hyderabad #INDvsNZ #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/fKW9l66jdo — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) January 19, 2023

