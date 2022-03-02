HYDERABAD: Like a scene straight out of a movie plot two realtors from the city were chased and shot dead by unidentified assailants near Ibrahimpatnam, on the city outskirts on Tuesday. The incident has sent shock waves among realtors. The incident occurred in the morning hours at Karnamguda village in Rangareddy district under the limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

As per reports the men Srinivas Reddy (38) and Raghavendra Reddy (40) had come to discuss an issue related to a piece of land early in the morning. As they were returning they were fired at by the assailants. Srinivas Reddy is said to have jumped from the car and tried to run but was chased and shot in point-blank range. There were two bullets in his head and he is said to have been shot in the mouth and died on the spot. While Raghavendra Reddy who was at the wheel was shot in the chest and the SUV swerved to the side. Critically injured, he was lying in the car for almost five hours.

The incident came to light after some people saw the SUV vehicle by the roadside with an injured person inside. Initially, they suspected it to be an accident. They tried to wake him up and when he told them that he was shot, they immediately took him to a private hospital in Vanasthalipuram where he died while undergoing treatment. They also found Srinivas Reddy’s body nearby and immediately alerted the police.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat rushed to the spot. Investigation into the motive has begun. Police said that both the deceased had criminal records. One of them was involved in a murder case and had also served a jail term. The other person was facing allegations in a property-related case.

Also Read: Hyderabad Teen Raped by vice-chairperson of Nirmal Municipality