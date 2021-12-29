Hyderabad Thump Odisha 6-1 For Biggest Ever Win

Goa: Hyderabad FC ended 2021 in style at Bambolim on Tuesday after putting six past Odisha FC in yet another commanding display. Manolo Marquez’s men move back to 2nd in the league table, after registering what is now the biggest win in the Indian Super League so far this season.

Hector Rodas’ own goal (9’) started it off for Hyderabad FC who then saw Ogbeche (39’, 60’) Edu Garcia (54’) Javi Siverio (72’) and Joao Victor (86’) all get on the scoresheet on a memorable night for the men in Yellow and Black!

The game started off as an end-to-end affair as both teams got early half-chances to test the opposition backline. But it was Edu Garcia’s set-piece from the left that got through a pack of bodies to find the back of the net, after a touch from Rodas.

Juanan was at the end of a similar goal at the other end as Odisha found a 16th-minute equalizer but Hyderabad was in no mood to give up. Bart Ogbeche headed in from a corner to take his side to half-time with a lead and HFC never looked back after that.

Edu Garcia opened his account in Hyderabad colors with a superb solo goal from the edge of the box while Ogbeche also did the same just six minutes later, to score his eighth goal of the current season. Javi Siverio was there to finish off a superb move that started from a corner while Joao Victor scored from the spot to put an end to a super night of football for Manolo Marquez’s side.

Juanan, Edu Garcia, Hitesh Sharma, Aniket Jadhav and Javi Siverio all registered an assist each on the night but the contribution of Laxmikant Kattimani was equally as important.

Kattimani stood tall early in the game to deny Odisha three goal-scoring opportunities that kept the score at 1-1. But he was hardly tested after Hyderabad took the lead and, in the end, the visitors were outplayed on the night.

The likes of Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Nikhil Poojary and Hitesh Sharma were also impressive in what was an all-round performance from HFC. Bart Ogbeche was named the ‘Hero of the Match' for his brace and the striker is now the leading goal scorer in the ISL with eight goals in eight games for the club.

Hyderabad FC ended 2021 with just one loss in 20 league games, and also stand as the best defense in the league this season. They are back in action in the new year on January 5, when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan at Fatorda.