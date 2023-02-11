Hyderabad: These Cricketers and Celebrities Will Attend Formula E Race

Formula E Race Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and their wife Dhanashree, Sachin Tendulkar will attend the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship event in Hyderabad. Formula E will have its first-ever Indian race on February 11th at the beautiful Hussain Sagar Lake. National celebrities, including actors from Tollywood and Bollywood, will be seen at the race.

The second practice 2 race has been completed and the qualifying race will start at 11:55 and the final race starts at 3:30 PM on February 11. Mahesh's Babu's son Gautam has been seen at the venue.

During the first practice 1 of the Formula E Race which was held on February 10, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata, Nara Brahmini, PV Sindhu has spotted at the event.

