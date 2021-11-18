Hyderabad Spinner Shashank Mehrotra in India B Under 19 Squad for Bangladesh Tri-nation Tour

Shashank Mehrotra was the only player from Hyderabad to be picked for India B's under-19 squad by the Sharath Sridharan-led Junior National selection committee. India will field two teams in a tri-nation event in Bangladesh.

The selectors were delighted by the 18-year-old left-arm spinner's accuracy in the Vinoo Mankad and Challenger Series one-day events.

Shashank took 14 wickets in the Vinoo Mankad competition, returning with best figures of 10-4-9-4 in a losing cause against Maharashtra in the quarterfinals. That performance helped him gain a spot on India's D team.

Shashank said, "It was a wonderful surprise to learn that I had been chosen for the Bangladesh series." "I believe the 4/9 spell was a watershed moment in my career,"

Shashank attributed his newfound confidence to former Ranji wicketkeeper Riazuddin, who tweaked his bowling motion. "He saw something wrong with my actions. He made some tiny changes, and I was able to establish my rhythm after that. Otherwise, I was inconsistent with my line and length, "said Shashank.

This will be Shashank's first trip to Bangladesh. "It's a great opportunity, but it's also a struggle." "I'd like to create a good impression in this series," Riazuddin stated.