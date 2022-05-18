Hyderabad Shooter Esha Singh Wins Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

Esha Singh of Hyderabad extended her magical run on Tuesday, winning her third gold medal in the current ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

In the 25m pistol team final, the exceptional shooter, together with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan, overcame hosts Germany 16-2.

Esha has previously won two gold medals: mixed team pistol gold with Saurabh Chaudhary and women's 10m air pistol team event with Manu Bhaker.

The Indian women's pistol team advanced to the gold medal round after placing second in the second qualification stage on Tuesday to the German trio of Michaela Boesel, Vanessa Seeger, and Mia Fuchs.