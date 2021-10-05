Hyderabad’s First 11-a-side Football League For U-17 Launched

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Football League in association with MB Sports and Events Management launched HFL 11’s with an aim to provide a platform to the next generation of football players in the city. The league which begins from 31st October and will go on till the 2nd of January 2022 is open for all boys born between 1st Jan 2004 to 31st Dec 2007. Teams, football academies, clubs, groups of friends and individuals can all register for the league.

Speaking at the event Wasim Baig (Director - MB Sports) said, “This was a much needed step for the next generation of city’s footballers as they needed a platform to play competitive 11-a-side football to improve their skills and fitness levels to reach the highest level. With Indian football legend and Dhyan Chand Awardee Shabbir Ali sir and his academy helping us with the coaching and management of individual players this league is only going to benefit everyone who participates in it.”

Adil Mistry (Director - HFL) said “We are in talks to get scouts from various ISL, I-League and International clubs to come watch the matches to scout players for their youth academies and teams as we want the league to become a platform for players showcasing their talents and making the step up to become professionals.”

What do the players and teams get for registering in HFL 11’s ?

1. Minimum 14 matches per team

2. Home and away kits

3. Chance to be scouted by clubs

4. Individual and team rewards

5. Stats and photographs from all the matches

Individuals or teams that are interested in registering for HFL 11’s can do so by contacting +91-9133662193 or visiting the website www.thehfl.in

