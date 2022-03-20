Hyderabad Runners Society Organise 13th Edition of CLUB RUN 2022

Hyderabad: The Club Run is an annual running event jointly organized by the University of Hyderabad and Hyderabad Runners society conducted today at Hyderabad Central University Campus. This year’s event marks the 13th edition of the Club Run. The event had 10Km and Half Marathon (21.1 Km) categories.

The run was flagged off by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad Professor.BasuthkarJagadeeshwar Rao. About 1000 runners from all over the twin cities took part in the event. The participants include many students and staff from the University.

The Club Run event is a qualifying race for Airtel Hyderabad Marathon participation. Considering that the runners gave their best to clock their best timings. Care Hospitals provided emergency medical support for the event. Various departments of the University of Hyderabad provided their support by facilitating the run to be conducted smoothly within their campus.

Winners of the Half Marathon(21.1 Km) Race

Male: Avik Pal (1 Hour 18 Mins 6 Secs)

Female: Vadde Navya (1 Hour 41 Mins 22 Secs)

Winners of the 10Km Race

Male: Choudhary Balmiki Sharma (40 Mins 1 Sec)

Female: Gandeti Rajamani(58 Mins 2 Secs)

The top 3 runners were felicitated by Abhijeet Madnurkar, President, Hyderabad Runners Society, and Srinivas Munipalle, Race Director of Club Run 2022.