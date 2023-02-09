Hyderabad Premier Golf League Season III Finals

HYDERABAD: As the 8 teams stepped up to the big stage for the first knockout round of the Koncept Hyderabad Premier Golf League Season III one could see the intensity in the face of each of the players ready to take on the challenge and come ahead of their competition to enter the final 4. The matches were very evenly set up and the day was perfect for some electrifying golf.

Most of the matches went on the neck to neck down till the wire while the results might have been more favourable for one team over the other the contest was hard fought.

One of the top performers this season the young Meenakshi Mavericks handed the biggest defeat to last round's best performing team MYK strikers with a 7-1 win. They take on the Mighty Mysa who are hungry for a win in the HPGL that has been elusive to them. Mysa trumped Lahari Lions with the lowest margin in the quarter by half a point.

Swans who emerged winners in group D have been featured in the knockout stage of every edition of HPGL and won the 1st season. Will they repeat the heroics of season is to be seen as they take on the Rookies Team ALPHA in their Semi-final encounter.

The Semi-finals will lead all the golfers to Vooty Golf county to witness a battle for the ages. Who the final 2 that head to the world-famous Royal Gems Arena Course in Thailand for the international final will be decided here.

QF Results

Group A: Team Alpha beat SAMA Angels : 6&2

Group B: Meenakshi Mavericks Beat MYK Strikers 7&1

Group C: SWANS Beat Synthokem Swing Kings 5&3

Group D:Mysa beat Lahari Lions 4.5&3.5