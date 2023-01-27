Koncept Ambience Hyderabad Premier Golf League Season III at the Hyderabad Golf Club. The third season of the tournament kicked off with eight teams play- ing in the morning and. eight in the afternoon sessions.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the league. knockout stage and the final two will play at the three golf courses in the city and is the most awaited. ed event in the golfing calendar," said League Commissioner Sumanth D. S...Koncept Group MD Yashwant Agarwal said such leagues are the reason there is growing interested in the sport amongst corporates and youngsters.

The excitement of chasing down the leaders in each group could be smelt in the air. As all the teams put their best 8 to the test, Kavitha Mantha one of the many women golfers of the League ruled the roost. Continuing her good form Kavitha scored a brilliantly formulated 37 points to emerge as the Koncept Player of the day.

The day's tough conditions created mild swings in the leaderboard from day one. The margins are not much thought going into the next round as the league heads to Vooty golf county on the 28th of Jan for the alternate shots format.

The highlight of the day was a Hole in One on par 3, 3rd hole by Ravi Bhati of Sharkies. This is his first hole-in-one.

The best team score was achieved by Sama Angels who made 191 Points. SAMA Angels is the only and first all-women’s owners team. We are a new team and to have the best score of the day in our very first league outing is very exciting for us said owners Saroja Gaddam and Madhavi Vuppalapati. Agiles Dirty Dozen Maintained the overall lead with 386 points.

Also Read: Ronaldo Offering A Fat Pay Cheque For Cooking, Deets Inside