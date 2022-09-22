Hyderabad Police Resort to Lathicharge at Gymkhana Grounds Over Tickets

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Gymkhana grounds as a large number of people gathered for the India-Australia 3rd t20 match tickets. As per reports, police were unable to control the crowd and did a lathi charge. Four people were injured, and a few were unconscious, including a police officer.

It is known that, after three years, the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is getting ready to host an international match. HCA announced that offline tickets will go on sale on September 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. People were standing in queues to buy the tickets from the wee hours. As the ticket sales began, people rushed to the counters, resulting in a stampede. The police were not able to control the crowd and laid a lathi charge.

Meanwhile, the people who were waiting for the tickets have been trolling HCA for not maintaining the correct information about the tickets' availability. As per reports, as the situation was out of control, HCA closed the ticket counters. It has yet to be confirmed whether the HCA will sell tickets or not

