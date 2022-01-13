Hyderabad Police Files FIR Against Siddharth for Offensive Comments on Saina Nehwal

The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Department registered a case against actor Siddharth over his statements made about badminton player Saina Nehwal.

A lawyer, the Zonal Incharge of IT, and the social media managers of the BJP in Telangana, Neelam Bhargava Ram and Prerna Thiruvaipati filed the complaint. Following that, police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor on Wednesday.

Hyderabad Police booked a case against Siddharth under sections 509 of the Indian Penal Code (insulting a woman's modesty) and 67 of the Information Technology Act (punishment for posting or distributing obscene content in electronic form).

On January 6, the actor retweeted a message by Nehwal in which she voiced her worry about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breakdown during his visit to Punjab on January 5.

No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022

Siddharth reacted to Saina Nehwal's tweet and said, "Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna."

Many netizens criticised Siddharth for his tweet. On Tuesday night, the actor apologised to Nehwal after receiving harsh criticism on Twitter for his "rude joke" on the badminton player.