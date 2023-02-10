Hyderabad: Namrata, PV Sindhu and Other Celebrities Spotted At Formula E Race

Formula E Race: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, Nara Brahmini, Indian star badminton player PV Sindhu, and Jr. NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranthi were spotted at the Necklace Road to witness the free practise 1 of the Formula E Race.

Earlier, there was a 45-minute delay after public vehicles came onto the track. However, police have cleared the way, and the much-anticipated free practise 1 of the Formula E Race race has started.

Cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma, Deepak Chahar, and other Tollywood and Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the race, according to reports.

The Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix (Formula E Race), the series' 30th race site, will be hosted on India's first street circuit, at the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake and by the NTR Gardens.

Formula E Race schedule:

Free Practice 2- 8:05 AM to 8:55 AM (IST)

Qualifying - 10:40 AM to 11:55 AM (IST)

Race - 3:03 PM to 4:30 PM (IST)

Here is the video:

