Hyderabad Man in Mumbai Police Custody for Rape Threats to Kohli's Daughter Vamika

The Mumbai Police have reportedly detained Ramnagesh Alibathini, a resident of Hyderabad, on allegations of making online rape threats against the daughter of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell apprehended the 23-year-old and he was being brought to Mumbai.

It was previously stated that the now-deleted Twitter profile responsible for the tweet threatening to rape Kohli's 9-month-old daughter was based in Hyderabad. The warning came after Kohli publicly backed his teammate Mohammed Shami.

Multiple media investigations revealed that contrary to accusations that the threat came from a Pakistani bot account but the handle was not from Pakistan.

Fact-checking agency AltNews said that it searched for archived connections to tweets from the handle, @criccrazyygirl, and discovered the account's unique Twitter ID. They discovered this using the Wayback Machine, an internet archive, where they saw the source code of the website as well as the unique ID.

Apart from tweets on NIFTY trading and email sharing by Indian financial services businesses, the account has also retweeted Telugu posts.

According to AltNews, the individual also retweeted tweets from OpIndia and many pro-BJP accounts. They also retweeted anti-Muslim and pro-BJP messages.