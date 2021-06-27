Hyderabad: John Manoj Nominated As Interim President For HCA

The Apex Council of the Hyderabad Cricket Association removed its president, Mohammed Azharuddin, and nominated vice-president John Manoj as interim chairman.

In response to the new developments, Azharuddin stated emphatically that he is still in charge of the HCA, and that the five Apex Council members have been suspended from their positions.

In a communication to Apex Council members and club secretaries, Azharuddin expressed his disappointment at seeing an invitation for a meeting named "Emergency Apex Council," organised by John Manoj, who has adopted the position of "interim president."

"Please be advised that these meetings are illegal and in breach of the HCA rules and regulations-2018 that govern the Apex Council's operation. "Any actions that are in breach of the HCA rules & regulations-2018 are requested to be stopped," he said.

Manoj, on the other hand, stated that appointing him as interim president was a decision made by the Apex Council. "An organization cannot function solely on the efforts of one individual." We acted in accordance with the HCA rules.

An office-bearer can be suspended by the Apex Council, but not by an individual. The Apex Council must be contacted for any complaints or appointments. He stated, "We are adhering to the HCA rules."

Meanwhile, 'CEO' Suneel Kante stated that he was hired as CEO after the HCA offered him the post, despite the fact that Azharuddin had not recognised his capacity. "I accepted this position since it was offered to me by HCA," he stated.

Kante stated that he will communicate with every member of the Apex Council. "The Apex Council holds me accountable. I will contact the vice-president if he is the interim president. "