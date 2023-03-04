Hyderabad Hosts India's Biggest Agri Show KISAN

India’s biggest Agri show-KISAN, got underway in Hyderabad today. It was inaugurated by Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Minister of Agriculture, Cooperation and Marketing, Government of Telangana State.

SPARK, a special section for agri-startups; Gnana Kendram, a cluster of participants from the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) and State Agricultural Universities and the participation of a significant number of major industries will be the highlights of the show.

The 3-day event has attracted more than 150 exhibitors. The exhibition is spread over 12,000 sq m area. It is expected to connect 160 plus companies through the platform. The organisers expect more than 30,000 visitors from Telangana and neighbouring states.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy observed, “It is the first time that such a huge Agri expo is taking place in Hyderabad. There are wide varieties of machineries and new innovations in agriculture displayed here. Looking at all these we can say that the state of Telangana is definitely going to make a difference in the agriculture industry compared to other states. And we hope this exhibition will not only help innovators but also farmers as well.”

The Convenor- KISAN Forum Pvt Ltd. Niranjan Deshpande said “We are delighted to host such a big Agri show in Hyderabad. We thank the Government of Telangana and the minister for inaugurating this show. The exhibition, a one of its kind will hopefully pave the way for innovators to build and create new technology in the field of agriculture. The technology on display will also be useful for the farmers in the state as well as in the country”.

Startups & Technology:

With startups being promoted in a big way in the country, the exhibition has allocated a separate pavilion-SPARK, for Agri Startups to present their innovative ideas. The penetration of mobile phones and Digital India Initiatives are empowering farmers. Over 20 Agri Startups will present their new technologies and concepts here.

At the Gnana Kendram, farmers will get information and knowledge about new technologies and innovations appropriate for Telangana Farmers.

KISAN will also showcase the latest technological developments in the agriculture sector. Innovative mechanisms which are adoption-ready will be introduced into the market very soon, said Mr Deshpande.

Overall, the KISAN exhibition will focus on agri Input, water management, tools & implements, seeds & planting material to help farmers locate things of their interest. The ‘Open Arena’ will display large farm machinery & implements. Farmers will get to see many innovative farm technologies especially developed for Indian agro-climatic conditions.

The inaugural event was also attended by several dignitaries from Dept. of Agriculture and Dept. of Horticulture - Telangana State.