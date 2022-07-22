Hyderabad To Host T20I Match After 2 Years, Deets Inside

The Hyderabad cricket stadium will host the international T20I match between India and Australia. The last T20I match that happened in Hyderabad Cricket Stadium was on December 6, 2019, between India and West Indies. Currently, the Indian team is in Trinidad for the three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series against the West Indies. After the series, India will play against Zimbabwe. There were reports that Virat Kohli will play in that match.

As per the Indian cricket team's preliminary schedule, India will play a T20I series against Australia from September 20 to 25, followed by a limited-overs series against South Africa.

Schedule:

India vs Australia:

First T20I: September 20 at Mohali

Second T20I: September 23 at Nagpur

Third T20I: September 25 at Hyderabad

Also Read: South Africa T20 League Start Date, Franchise Owners, Players and Other Details

India vs South Africa:

The three-match Twenty20 International series against South Africa will begin on September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by Guwahati on October 1 and Indore on October 3.

The one-day internationals versus South Africa will be held at Ranchi, Lucknow, and Delhi on October 6, 9, and 11.