Hyderabad to Host Prime Volleyball League

The Prime Volleyball League's management has decided to relocate the event from Kochi to Hyderabad. The competition has been relocated to the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

There will be a total of 24 matches in the league, which will take place from February 5 to February 27, and the competition's fixtures will be announced shortly.

"Hyderabad has long had a strong athletic culture, and we are excited to host the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in the city. We have waited a long time to create a platform for all the excellent volleyball players from across the world to demonstrate their talent, and we are excited about the tournament's beginning, "said Joy Bhattacharya, CEO of the Prime Volleyball League.

"All of the players are eager to perform for their individual teams, and we are doing everything we can to ensure a safe and successful event. I'd also like to thank all of the teams and our partners for their help in making this choice, " he added.