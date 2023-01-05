Hyderabad: Formula E Race Tickets Available On This Website

Formula E Race Tickets: India's first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race will begin on February 11, 2023. Tickets for Formula E, the world's top electric racing class, are now available.

The Formula E race will take place at the new Hyderabad Street Circuit, which is located next to Hussain Sagar Lake. Driven International, the company responsible for the latest improvements to the Yas Marina Circuit, developed the course.

11 teams with 22 cars will race here, including some of the best racing firms. The new cars have a maximum speed of 322 kmph. This year, two new teams, McLaren and Maserati, will compete with Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, and the Indian team, Mahindra, on the grid.

The tickets have been separated into four categories based on the vantage positions and closeness to the track. Ace Grandstand tickets cost Rs 10,000, Premium Grandstand tickets cost Rs 6,000, Charged Grandstand tickets cost Rs 3,500, and Grandstand tickets cost Rs 1,000. While the race has a seating capacity of roughly 25,000, just 22,500 tickets were made available for purchase.

