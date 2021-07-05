Hyderabad Football Club Releases Their New Series ‘The HFC Man’

Hyderabad, 4th July 2021: To connect with the modern fans, Hyderabad FC brings yet another original series, this time in form of 30-sec short video content in a fresh and unique way. After the launch of their first docu-series 'Future Is Us' which is an ode to the club's journey, Hyderabad FC is now geared up to release their new production 'The HFC Man'.

HFC Man is a series that will give an interesting twist to the latest news regarding their favourite club. HFC’s Instagram handle released the intriguing teaser of the HFC man which has garnered the attention of various entertainment buffs and sports fans alike. Taking on from the popularity of Chellam Sir played by Veteran actor Uday Mahesh from the latest amazon prime series, HFC has created their very own Chichaa who has all confidential information regarding the latest player signings, club news and announcements in an unconventional way through an 8 episode micro-series.

This technique of sharing transfer news and announcements regarding the Club’s upcoming season has never been tried before in football and opens up a trend for others to follow

To make it more interactive, there will be rewards for the fans who are able to guess the announcement using the clues given by Chichaa.