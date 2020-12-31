Hyderabad Football Club Gets Unlucky Against Spirited FC Goa

Hyderabad FC were unlucky as they went down 2-1 to a spirited FC Goa on Wednesday as the visitors came back from a goal down to secure all three points in what was the last game of the ISL in 2020. Aridane Santana gave Hyderabad the lead in the 58th minute but goals from Ishan Pandita (87’) and Igor Angulo (90+ 1’) meant that HFC fell to their third successive league defeat.

This loss leaves Hyderabad FC in the eight place in the league table, with just nine points in their first eight games. FC Goa will end the year in third.

Both teams started off toe-to-toe, pressing high up and putting up an energetic display in the middle of the park. But neither team managed to create clear chances and failed to test the goalkeepers at either end. A hard fought first half ended all square but there was much to come in the second half.

Manolo replaced Joel Chianese, who is just back from an injury with Mohammad Yasir at the break and HFC started the second half brightly, before taking the lead just before the hour mark. Asish Rai made space for himself on the right and sent in a perfect cross for Aridane Santana, who made no mistake with his header, just six yards from goal, giving us a valuable lead.

HFC’s No 9 also had a shot palmed onto the bar while Joao Victor had a couple of half chances but failed to take advantage as they were left to regret it as Goa refused to give up till the end.

Ishan Pandita, one of the many changes Juan Ferrando made in the last 20 minutes, scored with practically his first touch in the game, heading home from a Edu Bedia free-kick. Just a few minutes later, Igor Angulo found space on the left and he showed great composure to cut inside and beat Laxmikant Kattimani on goal with ease.

Hyderabad pushed high, late in the game and had a couple of exciting moments but failed to pull one back in time. The likes of Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor and Fran Sandaza, who came off the bench, all put in a shift throughout the game but failed to hold on, as HFC suffered their third defeat.

Hyderabad FC are back in action when they face Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday, the 4th of January.