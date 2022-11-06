Hyderabad FC Win Fourth Consecutive League Game

Hyderabad: The Indian Super League table toppers, Hyderabad FC, registered yet another commanding victory, as they beat Odisha FC 1-0 in a hard-fought contest at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on a noisy Saturday night at Gachibowli.

Mohammad Yasir scored the only goal of the game in the eighth minute as he headed in a Halicharan Narzary cross to win Hyderabad all three points from this crunch tie.

With this win, Manolo Marquez’s men take a lead at the top of the league table, as they now have 13 points from their first five games.

Manolo Marquez decided to hand Borja Herrera his first ISL start, replacing Bartholomew Ogbeche, and right from the first whistle, it was the men in Yellow and Black that started to create the chances.

Narzary and Borja teamed up on the left-flank as the No. 19 turned his man and put in a delicious cross that Odisha failed to defend. Yasir did well to find a corner and Amrinder was beaten just eight minutes into the game.

The first half was all Hyderabad, as the likes of Javi Siverio, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma and Joao Victor were at the top of their game, hardly letting Odisha in on goal at the other end.

The visitors came out strong after the break as Isak Vanlalruatfela and Pedro Martin had their chances but Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh and Laxmikant Kattimani were determined to not give up the clean sheet.

Hyderabad held on to their lead, even as Bartholomew Ogbeche, Joel Chianese and Aaren D’Silva had their chances to double the lead. It was Nikhil Poojary, who came up with the answers to every question that Odisha posed on the night, who was awarded the Hero of the Match on the night but it was a collective team effort that got Hyderabad over the line.

This was HFC’s fourth consecutive win, their third consecutive 1-0 victory at home and also their fourth consecutive clean sheet as they retain their top spot in the league table.

Hyderabad are back in action when they take on Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, in a 7:30pm kick-off on Wednesday, Nov 9.