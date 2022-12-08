Hyderabad FC Welcome East Bengal in Tricky Friday-Night Fixture

Hyderabad: After a stellar effort to get back to winning ways in Chennai, Hyderabad FC are back in action when they take on East Bengal FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad this Friday.

HFC are currently second in the league table, with six wins from their nine games, two points behind leaders Mumbai who have a break in this round. The Red and Gold Brigade, who are currently 8th, could move up to sixth with a positive result in this game.

Stephen Constantine’s side have won each of their last three away games, and are fresh from a morale boosting 3-1 victory atJamshedpur FC in the last round.

The likes of Cleiton Silva an VP Suhair have been hard to stop in front of goal while Naorem Mahesh, Alex Lima and Ivan Gonzalez have also been in fine form in the last few games.

HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez believes that EBFC will be a tough side to face in this game. “East Bengal have a very strong squad, with smart wingers and attackers. They have a very good coach who can get the best out of his players and with the results they have achieved away from home, this will surely be a tough game for us,” said the Spaniard.

Hyderabad, who will bounced back from consecutive losses recently, will be high on confidence, after a strong display on their trip to Chennai.

Halicharan Narzary, the club’s current top goalscorer, Borja Herrera and Chinglensana Konsham were on the scoresheet while Gurmeet Singh was on the top of his game on goal to help register all three points on that night.

But the form of strikers Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javi Siverio and Joel Chianese, three of who have just three goal contributions between them, will be a bit of a concern for Hyderabad.

However, Manolo Marquez revealed that the mood in the camp ahead of this game is upbeat. “For us, this is a new week. We need to work hard, prepare well and be ready for every game,” he said.

“Every game in this league is tough. We are prepared for this challenge but we know we have to work really hard for the win,” he added.

Hyderabad FC are back in action in at the Maidaan, 20 long days since their defeat to the Blasters. They will look to build on the victory over the Marina Machans in the last game and end their first half of the season on a high.

The game kicks-off at 7:30 pm IST on Friday and will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network with live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

