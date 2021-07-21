Hyderabad FC Sign Exciting Youngster Aniket Jadhav

Hyderabad: Adding to an already impressive squad of youngsters, Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC has now completed the signing of exciting young attacker Aniket Jadhav, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old who can play in multiple positions in the attack was part of India’s U17 World Cup squad back in 2017 and has signed a three-year deal with Manolo Marquez’s side.

“I can’t wait to play for Hyderabad FC and I am looking forward to working with the exciting squad and coaching staff at the club,” Aniket said, after completing formalities on a long-term deal that keeps him at the club till the end of the 2023-24 season.

“Given that many of the good young players in the ISL are playing for HFC, there will be a healthy competition amongst us to push each other in becoming the best,” he added.

Born in Kolhapur, Aniket began his footballing career with Pune FC Academy spending three years at the club, playing across multiple age groups. In 2015, he was drafted into the India camp for the U17 World Cup after a selection trial.

Aniket was constantly impressed during his time with the national youth team and was a mainstay of the squad that went on to play in the AFC U16 Championships and the FIFA U17 World Cup, both held in India.

The attacker was then part of the Indian Arrows squad for two seasons (2017-19) bagging two goals in 18 appearances in the I-League. The following season he made his ISL debut with Jamshedpur FC, where he featured in 27 games over two seasons while netting twice. In 2019, the Kolhapur-lad also had a three-month training stint with Blackburn Rovers training at their academy, further honing his skills.

Head Coach Manolo Marquez believes that Aniket will add competition to the young side, with his versatility. “Young players, especially attackers, need to play regularly. But it is not easy for them to maintain a high level throughout the season. This is where competition is important in a squad and Aniket will fit right in,” said the Spaniard.

“He is fast and can play in any attacking position. Wingers are important for our style and I’m sure that Aniket will be a good addition to our squad,” he added.

Aniket joins Abdul Rabeeh and Aaren D’Silva as the new young faces who will look to break into Manolo Marquez’s side in the upcoming ISL campaign. He also becomes the fifth new addition to the Hyderabad FC squad this season joining Bartholomew Ogbeche and Edu Garcia apart from Rabeeh and Aaren.