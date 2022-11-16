Hyderabad FC, Pallavi Group of Schools Distribute Books, Goodies at Govt. School, Gandipet

Hyderabad: It was altogether a different day for students of the Government School in Gandipet when they got surprise gifts from the Delhi Public School (DPS) and Pallavi Group of Schools (PGOS) alongside Indian Super League defending Champions Hyderabad FC as an extended celebration of Children's Day.

Hyderabad FC Head Coach Manolo Marquez was accompanied by Rohit Danu and Borja Herrera, who joined hands with DPS and PGOS Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mr. Yasasvi Malka to distribute note books, moral story books, stationery and sports material to the kids, amid loud applause from the staff of the Government School on Tuesday.

The books and sports material were distributed as a part of ‘Each One Teach One’ initiative started on October 1, on the birthday of Sri Malka Kommariah, Chairman of DPS and PGOS.

While HFC coach and players interacted with the students and presented them with goodies, COO of PGOS, Mr. Yasasvi thanked the staff of the Government School for providing the platform for the ‘Each One Teach One’ initiative.

The Government School staff appreciated the efforts of the DPS, PGOS, and HFC for helping the students by providing them note books, moral story books, stationery and sport material.

Playing football with the HFC team was a rare opportunity for the students. “It’s an unforgettable moment for us to see the football players as we cannot afford to visit the stadium and see them while playing matches,” reminisces a student.

Another student said, “It was indeed a great help received from the DPS and PGOS. It will certainly reduce some financial burden on our parents.”

