Hyderabad FC Name 22-man Squad for Durand Cup

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC has named their 22-man squad that will travel to Kolkata for the 130th edition of the prestigious Durand Cup, set to begin on September 5th.

Overseen by the First Team Assistant Coach and Technical Director (Youth) Thangboi Singto and Reserve Team Head Coach Shameel Chembakath, the HFC youngsters are currently training in Hyderabad and will depart for the City of Joy in the coming days.

With four first-team players in the squad – Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Pritam Soraisam, Ishan Dey, and Abdul Rabeeh – the young side will aim to leave their mark on Asia’s oldest football tournament. The 22-member squad which kicks off their campaign against Assam Rifles on the 12th of September also boasts of 20 players aged 20 or less.

Following their opener, HFC will face 2019-20 defending champions Gokulam Kerala on the 16th before the final group stage game against Army Red on the 19th of September.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Aman Kumar Sahani, Abhinav Mulagada

Defenders: Pritam Soraisam, Amritpal Singh, Muhammed Rafi, Goutam Saikhom, Muhammad Safique Ahmed, Dipu Halder, Paogoumang Singson

Midfielders: Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, R Swapana Jeevan RT, Koustav Dutta, Crespo Vanlalhriatpuia, Lalrintluanga, Suhit Chhetry, Amosa Lalnundanga, Rohlupuia

Forwards: Ishan Dey, Arun Kabrabam

Staff: Thangboi Singto (Technical Director – Youth), Shameel Chembakath (Head Coach, Reserves), Prabhakar Raj (Goalkeeper Coach), Joy Gabriel (Performance Analyst), Vinu Varghese (Physiotherapist), Nithin Mohan (Team Manager)