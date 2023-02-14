Hyderabad FC host ATK Mohun Bagan at the Maidaan

After surrendering the Indian Super League shield to Mumbai City FC at the weekend, Hyderabad FC will look to bounce back with a strong performance when they welcome Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan to the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 14.

Manolo Marquez’s men are currently in 2nd with 36 points from 17 games and could cement their spot with a positive result in this game. The Mariners, who are in the middle of the scuffle for a place in the top-6, currently have 28 points from their 17 games and will also be in search of a victory.

Juan Ferrando’s side have now picked up just three wins in their last nine games and need more points on the board to seal qualification to the playoffs. Dimitri Petratos in attack and Vishal Kaith in goal at the back have been the most consistent performers for the Mariners this season.

But the likes of Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, and Hugo Boumous have not been at their best, which has seen ATKMB struggle to finish games off. But they have a well-balanced side that will give it their all for all three points from this game, says HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez.

“Like last season and in the last game, it will be a really tough game. The race for the playoffs is really interesting and it is really difficult to play against these opponents,” said Manolo.

“They are in a difficult situation now but everyone knows that they are a very good team and can beat any team on their day. But it will be a difficult game for both teams,” he added.

Hyderabad are fresh from a 3-1 defeat at the Kalinga Stadium last week, and will look to put in a better performance at home in this game. Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javi Siverio and Joel Chianese’s form will be crucial for the side while Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary have supported the attack well for most of the season.

Gurmeet Singh has been impeccable in between the sticks and is a major reason for HFC standing as the best defense in the league so far but Hyderabad need to put in a solid performance against an ATK Mohun Bagan side that will push for all three points.

“If we can win tomorrow, it will be a great success to finish in the 2nd position in the league table,” said Manolo Marquez.

“If we can play to our strengths, we are very difficult to beat. But like against Odisha, it will be a tough game where the opponents have to win but we will try our best to take all three points,” added the Spaniard.

Hyderabad are back in action at the Maidaan for the first time in more than a month, and will look for payback for the 1-0 defeat earlier in the season at the Salt Lake Stadium. HFC will also reach their highest ever points tally if they can register all three points from this game.

The game kicks-off at 7:30 pm IST and will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network with live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.