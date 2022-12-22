Hyderabad FC Gear Up For Bengaluru Test

Hyderabad: Returning from a break in Match week 11 of the Indian Super League, Hyderabad FC are back in action as they kick off the second phase of the league, with a promising Friday night encounter against Bengaluru FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium this week.

HFC are currently 2nd in the league table with 22 points and will look to put pressure on league leaders Mumbai City FC (24 pts). Simon Grayson’s side, who fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Gachibowli Stadium earlier this season, will look to climb up the points table with a positive result in this game.

Bengaluru FC are fresh from a 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC, and have now picked up two wins in their last four games. The likes of Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Javi Hernandez, Danish Farooq, Roshan Naorem and Sivasakthimake up a formidable lineup, who can beat any team on their day.

HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez believes that Bengaluru are not far from finding their form. “BFC are eight points off the qualifications spots and have to win this game. I am sure we will face a strong and determined team this Friday,” said the Spaniard.

Hyderabad, who beat Chennaiyin and East Bengal in their last two games, will be quietly confident on their trip to Bengaluru. HFC have lost just once on the road this season but will need a strong performance from the entire unit, in this game.

Bartholomew Ogbeche’s form could be a concern but the likes of Halicharan Narzary, Borja Herrera and Javi Siverio have turned up with the goods when needed.

Manolo Marquez also believes that his side will be ready for this tie. “We are into the second half of the competition and it only gets tougher now, like in every other league. But we will take it game by game and try to win every game,” he said.

The HFC backline has been in fine form in this season as well, conceding just six goals, keeping six clean sheets in their first 10 games this season. BFC have struggled in front of goal, with just seven goals scored so far but with their home fans pushing them, they will surely be a force to contend with in this game.

The game kicks-off at 7:30 pm IST on Friday and will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network with live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV

