Hyderabad FC Fall To Narrow Defeat

Goa: Hyderabad FC failed to flatter on a tough night in Vasco as Alvaro Vasquez’s 42nd-minute strike from close range was enough for Kerala Blasters to register all three points from an action-packed Indian Super League clash on Sunday.

Manolo Marquez’s side, who were on an eight-game unbeaten streak going into the game, like the Blasters, fell to just their second defeat of the season. This result takes Kerala to the top of the table while Hyderabad drop down to 3rd, with 16 points from 10 games at the halfway stage in the 2021-22 ISL campaign.

Hyderabad started the game in bright fashion, constantly pushing the hosts back for most of the first half. Edu Garcia hit the crossbar while Bart Ogbeche came close on a couple of occasions. But it was Vasquez’s volley from close range at the end of a long throw-in that decided the game in the end in favour of the hosts.

Manolo introduced the likes of Sahil Tavora, Javi Siverio, Mohammad Yasir, Rohit Danu, and Seityasen Singh in search of an equalizer as the second half grew but Ivan Vukomanović’s side stood tall, and managed the game well to see it off at 1-0.

Laxmikant Kattimani pulled out a couple of superb saves in either half while Asish Rai and Aniket Jadhav produced some bright moments all throughout the night.

Joao Victor, Juanan and Nikhil Poojary also stuck to their task well but it was a night where luck did not favor Manolo’s men who failed to score for just the second time this season.

In the end, Hyderabad had five shots on target but failed to really test Prabhsukhan Gill, who managed to hold on to his clean sheet.

The game will also be remembered for a flurry of yellow cards, with as many as nine players booked in ninety minutes on the night.

HFC is back in action when they take on Chennaiyin FC on Thursday, January 13, in another crunch clash at Fatorda.