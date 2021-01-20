Hyderabad FC Fails to Capitalize on Their Chances Against Odisha

Fatorda, Goa: For not the first time this season, Hyderabad FC failed to convert their chances as they settled for a point against Odisha FC, at Fatorda on Tuesday. Halicharan Narzary’s 13th minute goal was cancelled out by Cole Alexander’s 51st minute strike from outside the box as the two teams share a point each at the end of an entertaining clash.

Manolo Marquez’s side now have 17 points from 12 games, and retain their 4th position in the league table, in-spite of consecutive draws.

The visitors were put under pressure early in the game as Liston Colaco and Asish Rai looked dangerous down the right every time either of them picked up the ball.

Hyderabad opened the scoring after Laxmikant Kattimani’s goal-kick and Aridane Santana’s flick-on gave Liston a free run into the box. Liston found Halicharan Narzary at the edge of the box with a smart ball into the middle and the in-form Assamese winger made no mistake, slotting home his fourth goal of the season.

Liston and Narzary were all over the Odisha backline, finding space inside the box time and again. Narzary tested Arshdeep Singh on goal with a couple of decent attempts. He also hit the post with a curling right-foot shot but could not find the back of the net before the break. Hyderabad went into half-time on top of the game but were not at their best in the second half.

And it took Odisha and Cole Alexader just six minutes after the restart to beat Kattimani on goal. Diego Mauricio showed good strength to free Cole Alexander, whose shot from just outside the box found the corner of the HFC net, even as he was off balance.

The wonder-strike from the South African gave the visitors some confidence as they pushed high for most of the second half. The Hyderabad backline was beaten easily at times but Akash Mishra acted as the last line of defense on three separate occasions.

The left-back made a goal line clearance, headed the ball onto his bar and stood tall, all in the space of 15 minutes, as he did everything to deny Odisha a winner. Manolo Marquez added some fresh legs to his attack in Abhisek Halder and Roland Alberg, both of who had their moments. But Hyderabad failed to take the half-chances and had to settle for a draw.

Hitesh Sharma, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Mohammad Yasir and Odei Onaindia were all impressive in bits but not making the most of the chances in the first half left Hyderabad with just a point from this game.

Hyderabad FC are back in action when they face Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday, the 24th of January.