Hyderabad FC Crowned Indian Super League 2021-22 Champions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC trounced Kerala Blasters FC in a thrilling penalty shootout to win their first-ever Hero Indian Super League (ISL) title on Sunday at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa. Manolo Marquez’s men overcame the Blasters in a jam-packed stadium, as fans returned to cheer for their team after a two-year hiatus.

Hyderabad FC managed to create a few records en route to their historical victory. With 18 goals this season, Bartholomew Ogbeche won the ISL Golden Boot as he also became the ISL’s all-time top goalscorer. With 47 goals to their name, Hyderabad FC were the highest goalscorers in the season while Laxmikant Kattimani made the most saves (61) among goalkeepers. Earlier this month, six Hyderabad FC players were named to the Indian national team.

Manolo Marquez, Head Coach: "We are very glad we won the maiden title this year. It's indeed a tremendous milestone for the club as we would achieve this because of the team's hard work, support from the staff and management, and discipline amongst players. Success does not come overnight, the whole team has been working from last season and experiencing the fruit of success in winning the title this year. Hoping for more winning matches ahead. We want to thank all the fans of HFC for trusting in us and encouraging us towards victory.

Varun Tripuraneni, Co-Owner: We are immensely excited with the trophy-winning efforts the team has put in. This year HFC has just now won the cup but we believe it has won the hearts of football lovers all over the country. It is not only the success of the Team but the success of Hyderabad city as we perceive to regain the glory of football in India. The win now paves a new path towards the incorporation of local talent and also focuses on grassroots in the coming year. In the coming future, we will be working hard for more titles. We will strive and plan for the growth of football games in Telangana, Hyderabad, and Andhra Pradesh. I heartily congratulate the Hyderabad team for the success and investment of their hard work.