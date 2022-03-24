Hyderabad FC and Gaudium School introduces ‘Elite Football Academy’

Hyderabad, 23rd March 2022: The recently crowned Indian Super League Champions Hyderabad FC is taking an initiative for the advancement of the future of football. The club launched its innovative partnership with the Hyderabad-based The Gaudium. The duo came together to introduce 'Elite Football Academy’ to train and nurture the budding football talent in the country. The academy will be based on The Gaudium campus Kollur and will offer Hyderabad FC’s top-level technical experience that has delivered results on the national scene.

Hyderabad FC's huge network will be used to scout the top talent across India, which will then be sharpened and developed into potential stars for HFC's primary club, ISL teams, and national teams. They will also continue to represent HFC in different youth tournaments and leagues throughout the country and the region. Along with that, HFC will also begin its Summer Camps in April, as well as a variety of additional programs like Football Clinics, Soccer Schools, Football Fundamentals, and Coach Development programs, as part of this relationship.

Commenting on the partnership, Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC said, “We are delighted to announce this partnership and are hoping it will boost the future of football in the country. It was an honor to form this partnership with such a prestigious school. We hope that a lot of players benefit from our initiative. Our goal is to make football one of the most loved sports in Hyderabad, and further contribute towards the growth of Indian football.”

Commenting on the partnership Ms. Kirthi Reddy Founder and Director, The Gaudium, “Hyderabad FC is the first club to take an initiative to shape skills of young establishing players. The Gaudium, which was founded with the objective of nurturing future stars, has one of the top infrastructure facilities in the country. Gaudium's state-of-the-art facility includes a High-Performance Centre, a full-size football turf among others. The club is helping the players by coaching them and giving them a chance to be a part of HFC’s main team.”

Gaudium School, which was founded with the objective of nurturing future stars, has one of the top sports infrastructure facilities in the country. Gaudium's state-of-the-art facility includes a High-Performance Centre, a full-size artificial grass pitch with floodlights, a well-equipped gym, and a swimming pool, all on a single campus.

The partnership was launched in the presence of Hyderabad’s football legends Mr. Shabbir Ali and Mr. Victor Amalraj who in the past have brought glory to the city as we as the country.

Commenting on the historical partnership Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, CEO, The Gaudium said “This is a historic partnership that would help the sport of football not only at the local level but at the national level.”

Mr. Y Nagi Reddy, Addl DG, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said, “It is my honour to witness the launch of this unique collaborative venture which marks the beginning of remarkable national and international achievements in the game of football.”

“I am certain that the highly sophisticated sporting facilities of The Gaudium and the expertise of the HFC is a match made in heaven. Undoubtedly, it will bring in an era where the dreams of young footballers of participating in the Indian Super League will soon be realized. Heartiest Congratulations to every individual who has worked behind making this partnership possible and my best wishes for the Elite Football Academy, and to the budding footballers. I say, may you learn the best life lessons, when the football is at your feet,” he added.