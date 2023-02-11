Hyderabad Fall To Defeat At Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: Hyderabad FC failed to take even a point from their trip to Odisha as goals from IsakRalte (33’), Diego Mauricio (90+ 4’) and an own goal from Nim Dorjee Tamang (72’) helped the home side to a 3-1 victory at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

NimDorjee did equalised in the 45th minute for Manolo Marquez’s men, who could not avoid what was their 3rd defeat of the season, and just the second on the road.

Odisha started the game on the front foot, and gave Hyderabad no time on the ball as Mauricio, Nandhakumar, Pedro Martin and Saul Crespo all had a go at Gurmeet Singh’s goal.

But it was a stunning strike from 30-yards out by Isak, that left Gurmeet with no chance. NimDorjee’s header after a Joel Chianese free-kick took the teams into the break on level terms and Hyderabad managed to push Odisha back after the restart.

However, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Joel Chianese had a couple of half chances that they failed to convert. And it was an own goal from Nim Dorjee, that gave Odisha the lead for the second time in the game. The ball was drilled in hard and Nim was unlucky to concede the goal.

The additions of Aaren D’Silva, Sahil Tavora, Abdul Rabeeh and Javi Siverio did help Hyderabad test Amrinder Singh on goal but a late strike from Diego Mauricio sealed all three points for Odisha. It was just the second time this season that HFC conceded more than two goals in a game.

Gurmeet Singh did pull off some brilliant saves and was unlucky to concede thrice but Hyderabad have now left themselves with too much to do, to catch up with Mumbai City at the top of the league table.

HFC have 36 points from 17 games, and remain second in the league table, seven points off the summit.

They are back in action at home, when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 14.

