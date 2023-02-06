Hyderabad E-Mobility Week Kicks Off With India’s Largest EV Rally

Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Mobility Week got off to a flying start with ‘Rall-E’, India’s largest electric vehicle (EV) rally held on Sunday in Hyderabad. With the objective of showcasing Telangana’s progress in EV adoption and promoting the message of sustainable mobility, the first-of-its-kind EV rally saw thousands of EV enthusiasts riding their electric 2- wheelers, 3-wheelers, and electric buses through different parts of the city.

A special stunt show by Sheraaz and Rahul of Gravton Motors was the highlight of the rally as it was organised to spread the message of sustainable mobility and showcase their excitement towards the E-Mobility week. Actor and Director, Adivi Sesh congratulated the Gravton team and the stuntmen and posed with the fans.

The rally was flagged off by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Govt. of Telangana along with renowned actor and writer Adivi Sesh, Director Nag Ashwin and leading industry leaders.



The rally also saw participation from various Government organizations and industry partners including, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Apollo Tyres, Gravton Motors, Citreon, TVS, Ola, Ather, Uber, MG Motors, Mahindra, Quantum, Atum Motors, Bud-e Bikes, Pure EV and Eto among others.

Speaking about the Hyderabad E-Mobility week, CEO of Gravton Motors, Parshuram Paka said, “I thank the Government of Telangana for envisioning this dream of every EV manufacturer into reality. This initiative will support and promote the message of sustainable mobility not just in the city but at a national level. We are so delighted to be participating in the Hyderabad E-Mobility week which I believe will be a revolutionary and monumental event giving a significant experience for EV lovers. We are also happy to showcase our support for the EV adoption which the city is advocating and today Gravton Motors resonates the vision through the special stunt show with our e-bikes".



The EV rally, RALL-E from People’s Plaza spanned the entire city and culminated at the Hitex Exhibition Centre - with a musical concert, wherein the crowd was mesmerized by enthralling performances by Band Buddies (formerly Rooh), Jammers Band and lyricist Krishna Chaitanya.



The flagship event of the Telangana Government will be held between the 5th - 11th of February 2023 and will culminate with India’s first Formula E race.

