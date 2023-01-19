Hyderabad Cricket Fans Reaction After Siraj's Splendid Bowling Spell
Mohammed Siraj bowled a match-defining four-wicket effort to enable India to win in a high-scoring thriller against New Zealand. In front of his family members, the pacer performed a superb performance in his debut game at his home field in Hyderabad.
Siraj maintained his strong form by dismissing Devon Conway in the first powerplay, putting a dent in New Zealand's hard pursuit. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav then sparked a middle-order collapse, effectively ending the Kiwis' innings. During the middle overs, Siraj stepped in and sent back the dangerous Tom Latham, reducing New Zealand to 131/6.
Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner produced a spectacular comeback for New Zealand, putting India in trouble. Siraj bowled superbly in the death overs once more, picking up two wickets at a key juncture to get India back into the game following Bracewell's attack.
Fans were ecstatic to watch Siraj's remarkable bowling performance in a high-scoring contest.
Here are the reactions:
Miyan magic in his home ground. pic.twitter.com/4IMnZYUuKP
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2023
🥵This Man is Living in his Prime🔥@mdsirajofficial ❤️🔥#Siraj #royalchallengersbangalore #KingKohli #Kohli #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/sDd6fXv48O
— Bigil_sakthi_17 (@17Sporty) January 19, 2023