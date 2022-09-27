Hyderabad City Police Uses Hyderabad Match Clip to Promote Road Safety

Hyderabad City Police use popular movie dialogues and viral images on their social media accounts to raise public awareness about traffic rules, cybercrime, and road accidents.

In their most recent tweet, the Hyderabad City Police shared the viral pictures of Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik.

In one of those pictures, when Dinesh Karthik missed a DRS call on an edge, Rohit Sharma grabs Dinesh Karthik by the neck and pretends to strangle him. The second image shows Sharma kissing Karthik on the helmet after the wicketkeeper ran out Glen Maxwell in the last ODI between India and Australia on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Now, Hyderabad city police shared the two pictures and wrote on the pictures that "without helmets and When You Wear Helmet."

Here is the tweet:

